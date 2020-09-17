EDMONTON -- Edmonton's active COVID-19 case count is the highest it has ever been since the pandemic started.

The city of Edmonton currently has 633 active cases of the coronavirus, while the Edmonton zone, which includes areas surrounding the city, has 710 — nearly half of Alberta's 1,495 cases.

The entire city is under the province's watch with an active case rate of 62 per 100,000 residents.

COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood

Edmonton's hardest hit subzones include Northgate with 104 cases, Northeast with 100, Eastwood with 71, and Castle Downs and Woodcroft East with 61 each.

Edmontonians between the ages of 20 and 39 continue to test positive for COVID-19 more than any age group, with 289 cases (40.7 per cent) in that demographic.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.