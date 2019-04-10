

CTV Edmonton





Calling all affluent home-buyers, Edmonton’s newest premium suites are about to go on the market. The SKY Residences at the ICE District make up floors 31 to 66 of the Stantec Tower, the tallest building in Canada outside Toronto.

With prices ranging from $300,000 to just over $1 million, the suites boast unique views of the city, access to a rooftop terrace with barbeques, fire pits an infrared sauna fitness facilities, a demonstration kitchen and a dog spa.

Possession is available in the fall of 2019.

A public open house of the facility will be held on April 13 and 14 and again on April 27 and 28.