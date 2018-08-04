Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton’s Talus Dome apparently vandalized with green paint
The controversial balls were splashed with green paint overnight.
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 3:36PM MDT
A controversial piece of public art appears to have been vandalized overnight.
The Talus Dome – or as you may know it, the Talus Balls – was splashed with green paint.
We are aware of the recent paint on Talus Dome. Our conservation team will assess the damage and schedule a clean up when our offices reopen on Tuesday. Thank you for your concern about #yegpublicart!— EdmontonArtsCouncil (@artsedmonton) August 4, 2018
The balls have been vandalized before, and cleaned up buy the Edmonton Arts Council.