A controversial piece of public art appears to have been vandalized overnight.

The Talus Dome – or as you may know it, the Talus Balls – was splashed with green paint.

We are aware of the recent paint on Talus Dome. Our conservation team will assess the damage and schedule a clean up when our offices reopen on Tuesday. Thank you for your concern about #yegpublicart! — EdmontonArtsCouncil (@artsedmonton) August 4, 2018

The balls have been vandalized before, and cleaned up buy the Edmonton Arts Council.