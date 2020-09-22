EDMONTON -- Edmonton's two school divisions reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Highlands School is now under watch after it reported its fifth case of the coronavirus on Tuesday. It joins Vimy Ridge School as the second Edmonton school under the province's watch category, which is given to schools with five or more cases.

Two individuals at Riverbend School tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, but Alberta Health Services does not consider it an outbreak, the Edmonton Public School Board said. Approximately 65 students in Grade 7 and 11 staff members are in self-isolation.

AHS says outbreaks are in effect after two or more people attend school while infectious.

Harry Ainley School confirmed its second COVID-19 case Tuesday, and while it's not linked to the first case, AHS does consider it an outbreak. Approximately 44 students from two Grade 11 classes and one staff member were sent home.

Seventy-two Grade 7 students and seven staff members at Westminster School are in quarantine after one individual tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday.

The Waverley School outbreak, where in-school transmission was reported likely last week, grew to four cases Tuesday.

On Sept. 20, AHS confirmed Parkview School's second case of the disease and considers it an outbreak.

The Edmonton Catholic School District reported six new cases of COVID-19 from Monday and Tuesday.

Two schools, Bishop Savaryn and Archbishop O'Leary, now have three cases each.

Bishop Savaryn added one case Monday and one case Tuesday, sending a total of 34 people into self-isolation.

Archbishop O'Leary's new case means 61 more people have to quarantine.

Louis St. Laurent, which had a case on Sept. 4, reported a case Monday that sent 48 individuals home.

H.E. Beriault said its one case Monday resulted in 42 people self-isolating, and J.H. Picard's case Monday sent 47 people home.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were three watches and 22 outbreaks across Alberta.