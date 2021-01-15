EDMONTON -- An Edmonton woman now has a new wheelchair thanks to the help of a stranger.

Diana Kinnear's $4,000-wheelchair was stolen from her garage on Jan. 10. On Thursday, she accepted a donated replacement from a local family.

"It feels wonderful," Kinnear said of her new chair. "The kindness really touched my heart, it really did."

She received many offers of help from people after the theft, including an Edmonton realtor who wanted to pay her $1,000 insurance deductible and several offers to set up fundraisers.

"I was absolutely overwhelmed with the kindness that was shown to me," Kinnear told CTV News Edmonton. "It really restores your faith in people."

The stolen wheelchair has not been located. The Edmonton Police Service accepts crime tips online, at any station and over the phone at 780-423-4567.