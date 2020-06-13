EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Ski Club is branching out to offer services to cyclists in the summer, opening the Edmonton Bike Club.

Cyclists can get their bikes serviced and repaired at the facility in the river valley, which also includes an online service and repair shop.

“Right now we're offering bike services and repair, so drop in only, so if something happens on the trail we can keep you on the trail within kind of that half hour hour time frame,” said Adam Luciuk, General Manager of the Edmonton Ski Club

The physical location is open Friday to Sunday until the end of September.