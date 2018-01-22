Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton Ski Club to open thanks to grant funding
The Edmonton Ski Club will reopen its doors on February 1.
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 4:54PM MST
The Edmonton Ski Club is opening its doors in February after a lease termination in early December threatened its future.
The club said on its website that, thanks to grant funding, their Family Hill will be open on Thursday and Friday nights, and Saturdays during the day, between February 1 and March 31.
Lift tickets will cost $10 for the rest of the season.