

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





German side FC Bayern Munich resumed their Bundesliga campaign Friday with an Edmontonian on the team.

Alphonso Davies was on the bench for the match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, but he didn’t make his European debut.

Students at St. Nicholas Junior High—where Davies went to school and played soccer in the academy—watched in the hopes the 18-year-old would step on the pitch with stars like Robert Lewandowski, Thiago and Joshua Kimmich.

“Staff, students…everyone’s becoming a Bayern Munich fan these days,” Academy Program Director Marco Bossio told CTV News.

Davies arrived in Munich in November—months after signing from MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps—and began to train with the team. He became eligible to play official matches in January.

“I asked him, ‘Are you going to play?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know.’ He was excited,” Davies’ agent, Nick Huoseh, said.

Unfortunately for Edmonton fans, Bayern coach Niko Kovac made all three substitutions and none of them were number 19.

“It was still a good experience to get together, watch this game and support a local hero,” Bossio said.

Bayern Munich’s next match is against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 a.m.

With files from Dan Grummett