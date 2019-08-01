The Edmonton Stingers have been undefeated for over a month.

The Stingers started the season 4-4, but won their last nine games. They're now in first place.

The streak started when General Manager and Head Coach Barnaby Craddock quit, and Jermaine Small came aboard.

Small says the streak is less about him and more about the players adjusting to each other after a short training camp.

"Now they know how to play with each other," Small said. "I think before they were kind of finding their identity."

The Stingers have qualified as one of four teams in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) championship weekend.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook