EDMONTON -- Edmonton city council voted Tuesday evening to eliminate minimum parking requirements from the city’s zoning bylaw, calling it a first among major Canadian cities.

The move gives developers the ability to decide how much on-site parking they want to provide on their properties.

“Parking is a powerful, but often hidden, force that shapes how our communities are designed and influences every aspect of how people live, work and move around,” said Kim Petrin, Development Services Branch Manager with the City of Edmonton, in a news release.

The city said that on-site parking stalls can cost between $7,000 and $60,000 each, calling it a ‘significant’ barrier for affordable housing projects and new businesses in the city.

While Edmonton has historically allocated a “disproportionate amount of space” to parking amenities the change will be gradual, the city said.

“The new rules will only come into effect as homes and businesses are slowly developed or redeveloped across the city in the decades ahead.”

A big change for existing businesses and homeowners is the ability to lease or share parking space with nearby properties. This will be monitored by city staff who are expected to make a report to council about the impact of shared parking in early 2021.

The new rules also keep some requirements at similar levels and increase others:

Accessible parking rates will remain comparable to current numbers

Maximum parking requirements downtown are not changing

Bicycle parking requirements have increased

Maximum parking requirements in Transit Oriented Development and main-street areas have been increased

The changes are slated to take effect on July 2. More information is available on the city’s website.