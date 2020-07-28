EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Transit Service will return to regular operations on Aug. 30 as the city and province continue their relaunch plans during the pandemic.

Regular bus service levels will resume in part because Kindergarten to Grade 12 students are returning to classrooms in September.

"Resuming transit service to pre-pandemic levels and times will enable more people to connect with employment and needed services like grocery stores, medical appointments, and other essential supports," said Eddie Robar, the ETS branch manager. "While reducing service was necessary to respond to the pressures of the pandemic, customer feedback since then has indicated a need for more service and better hours for those who solely rely and depend heavily on transit."

While LRT will also return to regular hours — until approximately 1:30 a.m. — the train will still run on reduced frequencies due to the Stadium LRT Station redevelopment.

The airport route, 747, will also return.

The city and local post-secondary institutions agreed to not issue a Fall U-Pass because the majority of classes will be offered online.

Face coverings will be mandatory on buses, trains, transit centres and LRT platforms starting Aug. 1.