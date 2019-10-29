EDMONTON -- An Edmonton woman says she was incorrectly billed after placing an order with meal delivery service Skip the Dishes.

Madison Biem used the service to order lunch earlier this month, but soon noticed two additional orders were being delivered from two Montreal-area restaurants.

"I saw a bunch of other orders popping up and then I got a bunch of emails in French from Skip the Dishes and realized I did not place those orders."

Biem says the fraudulent charges added up to more than $300. Her bank conducted a fraud investigation and refunded her the money but with little help from the food delivery service.

"I kept messaging them and they don't really answer," she said. "They wouldn't admit it was their fault."

Social media reports across the country describe similar incidents, with some claiming to have lost close to $1,000.

Skip the Dishes says it's aware of the reports but describes them as "isolated incidents:"

"It appears that malicious third party attackers have attempted to, or have gained access to customer accounts through email addresses/usernames and password credentials that were obtained from an unknown, and unfortunately unidentifiable, source," a statement from a company spokesperson reads.

"No Skip the Dishes systems have been breached."

The company advises customers to monitor their online accounts and use unique passwords for different online platforms.

