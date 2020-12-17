EDMONTON -- When it comes to decking the halls for Christmas, Leann Hines gets inspired by a different kind of magic.

The huge Harry Potter fan takes her decorating cues from Hogwarts and Diagon Alley.

"I just give it that Christmas touch," Hines said. "I just put a whole spin on it so that it becomes part of me and part of Christmas and what it means to me."

Her collection began with a couple of tree ornaments and has grown to more than 60 pieces in just six years.

From the potions to the floating candles, Hines has created much of the display herself.

"You just start using your imagination and run with it," she said.

The Harry Potter series has sold more than 500-million copies since the first book was published in 1997.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil.