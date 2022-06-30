Edmonton woman wins $1M lottery

An Edmonton woman plans to buy a new car and travel after she won a million dollars in May.

Patricia Misko is Edmonton's latest lottery winner thanks to LOTTO MAX's MAXMILLIONS.

She bought her ticket at a Shoppers Drug Mart at City Centre in late May and was shocked to find out she won.

“It was exciting, I was in disbelief. I only told my husband Bill," she said.

She also plans to save some money and donate to charity.