Edmonton woman wins $1M lottery

Edmonton woman wins $1M lottery

Patricia Misko won $1 million in May. (Supplied) Patricia Misko won $1 million in May. (Supplied)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation

The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island