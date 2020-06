EDMONTON -- Alberta confirmed an additional 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and no additional deaths. Twenty two more people have also recovered.

The province did not release the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Edmonton zone has now officially surpassed the Calgary zone for active cases.

The case breakdown by region is as follows:

Calgary zone – 235 active cases, 4,840 recovered cases Edmonton zone – 238 active cases – 594 recovered Central zone – 3 active cases, 85 recovered South zone – 20 active cases, 1,258 North zone – 34 active cases, 229 recovered Unknown zone – 4 active cases, 12 recovered The total number of active cases in the province now sits at 534, while 7,018 have recovered.

The total number of deaths is 152.