An Edmonton man is on a very long walk, one he hopes will make him the first to complete the Trans-Canada Trail—now called the Great Trail.

Meise started his adventure in 2008 in Newfoundland.

After 10 years, 24,000 kilometres walked, 27 pairs of boots, and touching both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, Meise is about to finish his trek at the Arctic Ocean.

On Friday, Nov. 2, he had made it to Inuvik, and was about 150 kilometres from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., the northernmost end of the trail, and the end of his journey.

“I think there’s going to be some tears shed, I think,” Meise said Friday. “It’s been an absolute labour of love.”

However, the end of his hike was delayed, after he slipped on ice and fell in Inuvik. He had a concussion, and his goal of reaching the Arctic Ocean by the beginning of November was delayed.

“It’s my ego that got bruised I think, the worst,” Meise said.

“I think it’s just a minor setback, it’s just a week out of my life. I’ve already walked for 10 years.”

Over the last decade, Meise’s hike has received attention from news media, and on social media, where he’s documented his journey. He can’t choose a favourite place in the country.

He said the real purpose of his hike is to raise awareness for the trail.

“There is a romanticism behind it, because we’re explorers by nature,” Meise said. “It’s how our country was founded, it was founded on trails.”

With files from Bill Fortier