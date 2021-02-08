EDMONTON -- The Mustard Seed is hosting its 10th annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) fundraiser on Feb. 20 but supporters are encouraged to take part at any time in the month.

The CNOY raises money for charities helping homeless Edmontonians.

Organizers say participating is a COVID-19-safe and family-friendly way to contribute to much-needed services and programs during the winter.

The Edmonton Mustard Seed has set a fundraising goal of $35,000. Those funds will go towards pandemic relief efforts, including the shelter and dinner-to-door programs, according to the Mustard Seed’s website.

The walk is two to five kilometers long and can be done on your own, close to home or within your bubble.

VIRTUAL CNOY REMINDERS

Map out a safe route for the event, let someone know where you are and share your experience online as you go by using the hashtag #cnoy21.

If your team plans to walk before the Feb. 20, alternate arrangements can be made with the CNOY organizers to pick up your walk kit.

Registration for the event is completely free and can done on the website: TheSeed.ca/cnoy.

To help CNOY reach their goal, supporters can donate to a walker or team online.