Edmontonians tackle stairs for charity

Edmontonians are stepping up to help support healthier lifestyles for families and the Healthy Steps for Change Fundraiser.

The seventh annual event challenged Edmontonians to tackle a million stairs Saturday to raise money for CHANGE Health Alberta.

"As a family doctor, what I was seeing in my office was that people are getting sicker rather than healthier," CHANGE Health director Dr. Doug Klein said. "We're very busy, but we're not actually finding the time to do the things that keep our bodies healthy."

Mental health has become a big issue for many people over the pandemic, Klein said, and what people eat and how they move their bodies has a big impact on how they feel.

Money raised will go to the CHANGE Adventure Camp, a week-long kids day camp where kids and families learn life skills around healthy eating, physical activity, mental health and social connection.

The main event kicked off in Whitemud Park at the Grandview Stairs, but people were welcome to log steps from anywhere in the city, with the main event kicking off at the newly renovated Grandview stairs in Whitemud Park.

"I'm seeing a lot of familiar faces coming back and trying to outdo last year's total," Klein said.

"Hopefully, we'll get to our million."