Edson man charged with attempted murder in assault case

    One person has been charged with attempted murder after an assault in Edson, Alta.

    Emergency crews were called to a disturbance at a residence in that community around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Two people from the home were taken to hospital with injuries, but have since been released.

    A 64-year-old Edson man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6 in Edson.

    No further details have been released.

