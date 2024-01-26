Edson man charged with attempted murder in assault case

One person has been charged with attempted murder after an assault in Edson, Alta.

Emergency crews were called to a disturbance at a residence in that community around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two people from the home were taken to hospital with injuries, but have since been released.

A 64-year-old Edson man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6 in Edson.

No further details have been released.