Edson to lift evacuation order at 6 p.m. on Thursday

The evacuation order for the town of Edson will be lifted at 6 p.m. on Thursday, officials announced.

The community will move to a four-hour evacuation alert.

Residents were forced out of the community on June 9 due to wildfires burning near the town.

"We want to make sure that while we lift the evacuation order everyone understands the severity of the situation," Edson Chief Operating Officer Christine Beveridge said Thursday afternoon. "On Friday the fire jumped the river, burning the overflow area of Willmore Park, spreading 30 kilometres in one run."

She urged residents to be prepared to leave again on a moment's notice.

"We do not intend to evacuate the town unless there is significant risk to our public. As we know, wildfires are very unpredictable, and there’s a very real possibility we’ll have to evacuate again."

Beveridge said the fire is over 300,000 hectares, or about 4.5 times the city of Edmonton, and currently burning about two kilometres from the town of Edson.

The rain that has fallen in the community over the past few days has bought firefighters about 10 days of reprieve, Beveridge said.

"Five millimetres equals about one day of reprieve. We’ve received approximately 50 millimetres of rain."

Beveridge said the rest of the wildfire season will depend on the amount of precipitation that falls in the area.

This is a developing story; more to come.