Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Eight-year-old boy dies canoeing on northern Alberta lake
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 5:05PM MDT
An eight-year-old boy drowned while canoeing on a northern Alberta lake Saturday.
RCMP and Fish and Wildlife responded to Poplar Point after family and friends lost sight of two children, aged 13 and 8, when winds strengthened and a storm moved in.
The teenager was found unharmed and taken to hospital for examination.
The eight-year-old was found a short time later unresponsive. He received CPR and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, RCMP said.