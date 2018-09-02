An eight-year-old boy drowned while canoeing on a northern Alberta lake Saturday.

RCMP and Fish and Wildlife responded to Poplar Point after family and friends lost sight of two children, aged 13 and 8, when winds strengthened and a storm moved in.

The teenager was found unharmed and taken to hospital for examination.

The eight-year-old was found a short time later unresponsive. He received CPR and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, RCMP said.