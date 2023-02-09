Electronic message board stolen in Parkland County

Police are looking for an electronic message board that was stolen from Parkland County.

It was taken from Township Road 531A near Range Road 20.

According to Mounties, the sign was last seen on Dec. 12.

The power system that enables GPS tracking was disconnected the same day.

The electronic message board is described as follows:

Ver-Mac VMS 320 Stealth message board trailer

Unit number: M119

VIN: 2SGUS3113MS000180

Estimated value of $35,800.00

Anyone with information about the sign is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-222-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.