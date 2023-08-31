Elk rut in Jasper National Park prompts cautionary reminder

Warning: Love is in the air in Jasper even though Valentine's Day is still half a year away.

The annual elk rut — mating season for one of the national park's signature animals — is underway, and park rangers are asking tourists and residents alike to take extra care when near them.

Bugling calls — which sound like a high-pitched roar followed by a series of grunts and coughing sounds — from bull elk in attempts to attract mates are a sound of the season in the Canadian Rockies.

During rutting season, bull elk become aggressive as they protect their group, known as harems, from other males.

Parks Canada recommends people viewing wildlife to give animals the space they need. Its regulations require people to stay a minimum of 30 metres away from wild animals.

Tips to avoid a negative elk encounter:

stay 30 metres (three bus lengths) away from elk both male and female.

never stand, walk, drive or park your car between male and female elk.

photograph the animal, using a telephoto lens if necessary, instead of getting closer to elk.

don't take selfies with elk.

travel in groups and keep children at arm's length.

carry pepper spray and consider a visual deterrent such as a walking stick or an umbrella.

keep dogs on leash and under control as elk consider them potential predators. Consider leaving dogs at home.

If an elk gets too close to you:

keep your eyes on it and move away.

do not make direct eye contact with the animal.

seek protection behind a tree or vehicle.

raise your arms or flap a jacket to appear larger to the elk.

if you are knocked down by an elk, get up and move away.

Report any interactions or concerns with wildlife to Parks Canada at 780-852-6155.