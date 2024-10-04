Elks host Riders with CFL playoff chances hanging by a thread
After losing two in a row to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Edmonton Elks’ playoff hopes hang by a thread.
The 5-10 Elks will need to win their final three games of the regular season — at Commonwealth Stadium this Saturday to Saskatchewan, on the road to Calgary and then the home finale against the Toronto Argonauts — to have any sort of post-season chance.
"We’ve got a three-game regular season right now, that’s the way we’re approaching it," said Elks head coach Jarious Jackson as his team prepared for the Riders. “It starts this weekend with Sask."
After an 0-7 start, the Elks caught fire and won five out of six. But two lopsided back-to-back losses against the Blue Bombers have put the team’s playoff hopes in critical condition. The Elks haven’t made the playoffs since 2019.
"It’s bigger than that," said quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson who threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns in last weekend’s 55-27 loss to the Bombers. "It’s about pride. It’s about who the hell we are and how we want to finish. It’s about pride in what we do, pride in how we operate. If you truly love the game of football, you have pride in it.
"It’s been an unbelievably tough season. Three games to decide it. This is what it comes down to."
Meanwhile the Riders (7-7-1) can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Saturday — as long as they get help. The Lions would need to beat the Stampeders, and the Blue Bombers would need to triumph over the Tiger-Cats this weekend to set up that scenario.
Coach Corey Mace expects a game where two teams will treat it like their backs are against the wall.
"I’m sure Edmonton is (motivated), but the reality is, so are we," said Mace. "We really just kind of focus inward on getting the job done for ourselves. If we handle what we’re supposed to handle, everything will fall where it needs to fall."
The Riders will likely start the game with their No. 3 option at running back, Frankie Hickson, getting the bulk of the carries. A.J. Ouellette is on the six-week disabled list, and Ryquell Armstead is out with a bad shoulder.
"I’d lean Frankie, but nothing is out of the equation, yet," said Mace.
Hickson has 392 yards rushing on 76 carries this season. Thomas Bertrand-Hudon will deputize him.
Meanwhile, the Riders remember that the Elks ran them over the last time these two teams met. In Week 9, the Elks rushed for 276 yards in a 42-31 win, with Javon Leake going off for 169 of them.
Leake was limited in practice this week, as he recovers from a thigh issue. He is listed as active on the depth chart. But running back Kevin Brown will miss the game due to injury,
"The running game’s awesome," Bethel-Thompson said of the team’s rushing corps, which also includes Justin Rankin. The trio of Leake, Brown and Rankin have combined for 1,594 rushing yards this season, so even with Brown out, the Elks should be in good shape when the ball is handed off.
For Bethel-Thompson, it’s about the rest of the offence offering the running game the help it needs.
“The running game has been there. It’s about executing on second down and staying on the field,” he said.
Jackson said the Elks' recent win over Saskatchewan was closer than it appeared. In fact, the Riders held a 21-20 lead over the Elks after three quarters.
“It was a very close game,” Jackson said. “Don’t get fooled by what the end score was because, at the end of the day, we popped a couple at the end of the game to make it a little bit out of reach.”
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS (7-7-1) AT EDMONTON ELKS (5-10)
Saturday, Commonwealth Stadium
DEFENSIVE BOOSTS: The Elks and Riders got good news this week, as they both get key defensive backs back to health. Riders DB C.J. Reavis is expected to return after a one-week absence. And, the Elks get Darrius Bratton back into the fold.
“I told the coaches I’m not missing more games,” said Reavis. “I wanted to play last week.”
OPENING DAY MEMORIES: The Riders beat the Elks 29-21 at Commonwealth Stadium in the 2024 season opener for both teams. Receiver Shawn Bane caught three touchdown passes.
OFFENCE DOESN’T WIN CHAMPIONSHIPS: The Elks are 5-10, despite leading the CFL in offensive points per game (28.1), touchdowns (46) and being second in yards per game (376.4) and first downs (325).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.
