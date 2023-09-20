Elks looking for third straight home win under Canadian quarterback Ford
Tre Ford has the Edmonton Elks on another home streak.
Edmonton (4-10) will chase a third consecutive victory at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday night when it hosts the B.C. Lions (9-4). The Elks are 4-2 since Ford, of Niagara Falls, Ont., became the starting quarterback, but those wins have come over the club's last five contests.
Ford helped Edmonton snap a dubious 22-game home losing streak last month with a 30-20 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The Elks then added a 25-23 decision over Calgary at Commonwealth Stadium on Sept. 9.
Ford, Canadian University's top player in 2021 while at Waterloo, gives opposing defences two concerns. Since becoming the starter, Ford has completed 81-of-117 passes (69.2 per cent) for 1,163 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions, registering a career-best 317 yards in the victory over Ottawa.
But the six-foot-one, 185-pound Ford, Edmonton's '22 first-round pick, has also rushed for 471 yards and three TDs in 47 carries, over that span. And the 25-year-old quarterback has helped rally the Elks to comeback wins over Calgary and Saskatchewan in their last two games.
Ford hasn't done it alone.
Running back Kevin Brown has run for 662 yards on 86 carries (7.7-yard average) with three TDs over Edmonton's last six games. He has been especially dominant on the ground the last two contests, rushing for 143 and 175 yards, respectively.
That's also a testament to the play of Edmonton's offensive line, and the Elks' resolve whenever they do fall behind. And when Ford takes to the air, a healthy Eugene Lewis — the East Division's outstanding player last season — anchors a solid receiving corps.
But B.C. (9-4) will again present a solid challenge. The Lions have not only won the two previous meetings with the Elks to clinch the season series, both victories have been shutouts (22-0 at B.C. Place on June 17, 27-0 at Commonwealth on July 29).
The Lions are also coming off an emotional 41-37 home win over Ottawa, rallying from a 19-point deficit. That victory was B.C. head coach Rick Campbell's 70th, the same number his father, Hugh, amassed during his illustrious CFL career.
Edmonton has the CFL's top rushing attack (133.4 yards per game) but is ranked a distant eighth in passing (209.8 yards per game). So the onus will be on B.C. to limit the Elks' ground game and put them in second-and-long passing situations, something that's been easier said than done with the elusive Ford under centre.
But Ford has thrown for more than 200 yards just once in his six starts, and the Lions have the CFL's third-ranked pass defence (239.5 yards per game).
B.C. can secure a CFL playoff spot with a win but would also do so with a loss if Montreal dispatched Calgary this week.
The Lions have also won six straight games versus the Elks. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has thrown for 300 or more yards in five consecutive contests, having compiled 1,732 yards and 14 TDs in that span.
Pick: B.C.
Saskatchewan Roughriders versus Ottawa Redblacks (Friday night)
At Ottawa, the Redblacks (3-10), who've lost seven straight, will be without veteran kicker Lewis Ward (season-ending torn pectoral muscle). Last week's defeat in B.C. has been the story of Ottawa's season as five of those seven losses have been by four or fewer points. Saskatchewan (6-7) allowed 265 rushing yards last week against Edmonton and faces an offence that's third overall in that category (131.3 yards per game) and features a mobile quarterback (Dustin Crum).
Pick: Saskatchewan.
Montreal Alouettes versus Calgary Stampeders (Saturday afternoon)
At Calgary, the Stampeders (4-9) are coming off the bye. CFL teams are 12-4 following the break and 10-3 at home. That's not good news for Montreal (6-7), which has dropped four straight and is playing for a ninth consecutive week. The Alouettes are also 2-4 versus the West Division and lost 23-20 at home last week to Toronto after David Cote's late game-tying field goal try was blocked. Then again, the Stamps are just 2-4 at McMahon Stadium and 2-3 facing East Division opponents.
Pick: Calgary.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats versus Toronto Argonauts (Saturday night)
At Toronto, an intriguing matchup as the Argos (11-1) have won five straight and cemented not only the season series (3-0) but first in the East Division. What's worth watching now is how the defending Grey Cup champs manage their final six regular-season games. Hamilton (6-7) is in a battle for third with Montreal and has won two straight. Rookie Taylor Powell is 0-2 versus Toronto but 3-1 in his last four starts, passing for 1,080 yards and eight TDs while rushing for 79 yards.
Pick: Hamilton.
Last week: 2-2.
Overall: 41-18.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
More men died of COVID-19 and fatal overdoses in 2021 compared to 2020, driving overall increase in deaths: StatCan
In 2021, overall deaths increased by one per cent compared to 2020 – an increase entirely due to more deaths among men, including more fatal overdose and COVID-19 deaths.
BoC watching its words to avoid spurring rate cut speculation, summary reveals
The Bank of Canada was watching its words at its last interest rate announcement, in fear of spurring speculation that rate cuts are coming any time soon.
Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm
The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.
Younger Canadians are not having children. Here's why, according to Statistics Canada
Younger Canadians are being impacted by many compounding issues including the high cost of living, which is one of the reasons they aren't having children, a new report by Statistics Canada shows.
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
Canada on track to meet, exceed methane emission reduction goal by 2030, Trudeau tells UN
Canada is on track to hit and even surpass targets for reducing oilpatch methane emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday, as the UN sought to hold leaders to account for their climate commitments.
1 in 4 adolescents have been cyberbullied, StatCan says
A new StatCan report says one in four adolescents in Canada have been cyberbullied and it's taking a toll on their mental health.
Sask. university coach off job after allegedly commenting on sports bra, massaging athletes
A former University of Regina coach has been suspended from a national athletics organization following allegations of inappropriate conduct involving young athletes.
Calgary
-
Calgarians, for and against gender and sexual diversity education, engage in protest
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Calgary on Wednesday to protest against, or to show their support for, the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in local schools.
-
'Can't make a living': Alberta's education support workers call for raises
Education support workers from across Alberta are calling on the province to increase their wages in the wake of rising inflation and the reality that many of their colleagues don’t make enough to survive.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dentist threatened women with legal action for bad online reviews
Two Saskatchewan women turned to the privacy commissioner after a marketing company hired by a Saskatoon dentist started pressuring them to take down negative online reviews.
-
Kitten recovering after being found in a car engine at Sask. dealership
An injured kitten is in recovery after being found in an engine during an oil change at a Prince Albert automotive dealership.
-
Sask. Polytech opening campus at U of S
Saskatchewan Polytechnic is developing a new complex on the University of Saskatchewan campus, a $200 million project the province says will consolidate 11 outdated buildings.
Regina
-
Hundreds march in Regina as part of nationwide protests on gender identity in schools
Hundreds of people in Regina gathered at the legislative building on Wednesday as part of nationwide protests against gender identity in schools.
-
'I'm the parent of that child': Regina city councillor says colleague was out of line for suggesting he remove his child from meeting
A Regina city councillor said he was shocked after another member suggested he remove his two-year-old daughter from an especially tense council meeting.
-
Former Humboldt Bronco Ty Smith, girlfriend Kat Kastner crowned winners of The Amazing Race Canada
Former Humboldt Broncos player Ty Smith and his girlfriend Kat Kastner were crowned the winners of The Amazing Race Canada on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
Simultaneous protests and counter-protests across the Maritimes on gender education in schools
Hundreds of protesters turned up across the Maritimes at simultaneous protests and counter-protests Wednesday centered around LGBTQ2S+ rights in schools.
-
New Brunswick senator's bill would require Ottawa to pay for Chignecto Isthmus project
A New Brunswick senator has introduced a bill that would declare the narrow land link between his province and Nova Scotia a federal responsibility.
Toronto
-
Counter-protests of anti-LGBTQ2S+ education demonstrations reach more than 1,000 in Toronto
More than 1,000 counter-protesters descended on Queen’s Park to combat anti-LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education demonstrations, one of the many planned across the country on Wednesday.
-
Ontario post-secondary graduates delaying homeownership due to student debt, OREA report finds
A large number of young adults are delaying homeownership in the province, citing student debt as the “primary reason” for postponing this milestone, a new poll by the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) suggests.
-
Toronto Pearson ranked second-worst for largest North American airports in overall satisfaction
Toronto Pearson International Airport is ranked the second-worst largest airport in the continent for overall traveller satisfaction.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Small plane lands on Montreal-area highway; pilot suffers minor injuries: police
Quebec provincial police say a pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane landed on Highway 20 in Montreal Wednesday afternoon.
-
Chez Doris day shelter to suspend services for at least two months
Chez Doris plans to temporarily suspend frontline services at its day shelter starting on Saturday for at least two months. As a result, clients won't have access to meals, day beds and caseworkers.
-
Student housing development in the works for downtown Montreal
A new apartment building just for students is coming to downtown Montreal, just a few metro stops away from Concordia, McGill and UQAM. Located on the corner of St-Laurent Boulevard and Ontario Street, "Le Méridien" will house up to 281 students by the start of the 2026 academic year.
Ottawa
-
Three arrests made at 'Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested for inciting hatred at the 'One Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill Wednesday and a third person was arrested for causing a disturbance.
-
Carling high-rise proposal passes planning committee despite federal concerns
A controversial proposal to build two high-rise towers on Carling Avenue, directly across the street from the Central Experimental Farm, has once again passed at the city's planning and housing committee.
-
Canada on track to meet, exceed methane emission reduction goal by 2030, Trudeau tells UN
Canada is on track to hit and even surpass targets for reducing oilpatch methane emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday, as the UN sought to hold leaders to account for their climate commitments.
Kitchener
-
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Hundreds gathered in downtown Kitchener and Guelph Wednesday for competing protests in support of and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education.
-
K-W Symphony says it needs $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency
"Our situation has gone from dire to desperate. We do not have a long runway left," past symphony chair Heather Galt says.
-
Driver caught on camera passing on Kitchener highway shoulder
A driver has had their licence suspended and car impounded after they were caught on camera speeding and passing another vehicle on a narrow highway shoulder in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
Protests, counter-protests across the north Wednesday
Protests and counter-protests about gender inclusive education are taking place in communities across northeastern Ontario, here is a look at what is happening and why.
-
OPP arrests high-risk offender who was the subject of a rare Barrie police safety advisory
Barrie police say a high-risk offender who was the subject of a rare community safety advisory has been arrested by provincial police in northern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans taking part in protests, counter-protests over LGBTQ2S+ rights in schools
Protests and counter-protests over LGBTQ2s+ rights in school are taking place in Manitoba on Wednesday.
-
RCMP rescue injured hiker on Mantario Trail
Manitoba RCMP officers needed ATVs and a boat to rescue an injured hiker on the Mantario Trail on Monday.
-
Jury selection tomorrow in Peter Nygard sex-assault case in Toronto
Jury selection in the sexual-assault case against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is set to begin in a Toronto courtroom tomorrow.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's mayor condemns planned anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests
Vancouver's mayor has added his voice to the chorus of officials condemning anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests planned to take place in B.C. and across the country Wednesday.
-
UBC researcher introduces AI powered 'social robots' to West Vancouver seniors facility
A facility in West Vancouver has partnered with a UBC researcher on a project that's introducing seniors to "social robots."
-
Driver who crashed into highway overpass fled scene on foot: North Vancouver RCMP
The driver of a truck that slammed into an overpass in North Vancouver – causing an overnight highway closure – fled the scene on foot, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teacher banned for exploiting vulnerable student for 'sexual advantage'
A former Vancouver Island gym teacher has permanently lost his teaching certificate after he started an intimate relationship with a vulnerable 15-year-old student and began dating the student shortly after graduation.
-
Missing Vancouver Island man found dead: RCMP
A 65-year-old Vancouver Island man who was reported missing to police over the weekend has been found dead.
-
Campbell River crash caused by driver asleep at the wheel: RCMP
The Campbell River RCMP say a highway crash that sent a car into a power pole over the weekend was likely caused by another driver falling asleep at the wheel.