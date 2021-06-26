EDMONTON -- A missing man who was last seen swimming in the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton late Friday evening remains missing as emergency crews search the river.

According to Edmonton police, a group of four male friends were at Dawson Park when two of them decided to go for a swim in the river at a boat launch in the area. One of the swimmers, a 25-year-old man failed to return to shore.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and police officers were dispatched to help locate the missing swimmer at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The search of the river and areas around it continued into Saturday morning, police said in a statement.

“The river search, which stretched from Parkland County to Fort Saskatchewan, has been unsuccessful in locating the male, at this time,” Edmonton police said.

The swimmer is described as a black man, approximately five feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are advising people to practice caution when seeking respite from the heat around the North Saskatchewan River.