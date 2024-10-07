EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Saturday stabbing victim expected to recover

    A woman was stabbed near Alberta Avenue on Saturday, police say.

    The attack was reported around 3:15 p.m.

    EMS treated and took the 26-year-old victim to hospital.

    Her injuries were described as serious, but not life threatening.

    Police are investigating. 

