The river valley viewpoint known to locals as “The End of the World” officially reopened on Wednesday as Keillor Point.

The city spent $1.5 million to overhaul the overlook site, adding a railing to keep visitors safe, as well as stairs and an accessible pathway.

Pillars that used to form the viewpoint at the site have now been repurposed as benches.

Construction on the site started in the fall of 2018.