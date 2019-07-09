The federal government has sent a letter to Alberta calling on the province to “end the shameful practice of conversion therapy.”

The letter obtained by CTV News is addressed to Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer.

“We are considering Criminal Code reform concerning conversion therapy, and are asking you to do more within your jurisdiction,” said the letter, which is signed by the federal justice and health ministers and was sent to every province and territory.

Randy Boissonnault, MP for Edmonton-Centre and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, also signed the letter.

"It's really a collaborative tone, and it's like we have to do more on this odious issue to keep kids safe and Canadians safe," Boissonnault said.

Conversion therapy attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation. It is opposed by the Canadian Psychological Association, World Health Organization and Amnesty International. Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have taken steps to ban, restrict or discourage the practice.

“We believe that a multi-faceted response is required. No one jurisdiction can end this dangerous practice alone,” the letter continues.

The Alberta government had not responded to the letter as of Tuesday, but did send a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

In the statement, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer says the Alberta government is opposed to conversion therapy in any form.

"The Government of Alberta shares the federal government’s concern for any vulnerable population and would welcome the opportunity to work with them to ensure the justice system makes all Albertans – and Canadians – feel safe from any prohibited or unacceptable practice," the statement reads.

"We are pleased to know that the federal government wants to work with provinces such as Alberta on Criminal Code reforms to ensure all Albertans know their governments stand with them and support them.”

The letter from the federal government, dated June 21, was sent two weeks after the Government of Alberta defunded a working group formed in February by the previous government. It was tasked with studying ways for Alberta to ban or restrict conversion therapy and was scheduled to meet regularly for five months.

Alberta’s Health Minister sent a letter to the chair of the working group informing them of the decision.

“While the group’s informal nature and lack of official status means that whatever mandate it had effectively lapsed with the change of government, I have nevertheless invited you to submit your advice to me, including recommendations or other input that you want to bring forward at the end of the five-month period,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro wrote.

On Monday, St. Albert became the first municipality in Alberta to motion to ban conversion therapy, despite no evidence suggesting it occurs there.

The City of Edmonton is also looking at options for banning the practice. Councilor Aaron Paquette put forward a motion in April asking city staff to explore what tools the city has.

“We’ve heard a lot of different stories from different people. We don’t have an enormous amount of data for obvious reasons, but that fact that it is happening, that we do know,” Paquette said.

According to Paquette, a report is expected by the end of August.

During the Premier’s Breakfast at the Calgary Stampede Monday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was asked why Alberta did not ban conversion therapy provincially.

“My position is the exact same as the NDP. They were in office for four years so our position is the same as the NDP’s,” Kenney said.