A portion of Allendale Road has been closed after an unexpected find: a big hole underneath the street.

EPCOR said engineers made the stunning discovery when they were doing preparations for construction.

Spokesperson Tim le Riche said the road closure, between Calgary Trail and 106 Street, has been made out of an “abundance of caution” because it’s unclear how serious the problem is.

“We need more information; we know to exactly what’s down there. But unfortunately we saw some signs on the surface of some instability: uneven pavement and cracks on the road,” le Riche said.

EPCOR has launched a geotechnical investigation, and is testing water and soil samples.

The road closure is expected to last at least into the long weekend because test results aren’t expected to be available for a few days, le Riche said.

“We understand this is disruptive. This is one of the biggest roads in the city…we just ask that people to understand that for public safety and to protect public infrastructure, we had to take this action,” he said.

Results from the tests will determine EPCOR’s next steps.