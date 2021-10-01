Environment minister restores federal assessment of Alberta coal mine expansion

NEW | Pfizer says it has submitted initial COVID-19 vaccine trial data for kids to Health Canada
Pfizer says it has submitted initial trial data for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11 to Health Canada.
Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has reinstated his decision to subject a thermal coal mine expansion in Alberta to a federal review after a court ordered him to rethink it.
Wilkinson said the Alberta First Nation whose objections led to the court order concerning the Vista mine project have now withdrawn their concerns.
“We consulted very extensively with Ermineskin (First Nation) and Ermineskin has actually sent us a letter essentially withdrawing their objection to us going through the designation process,” he said from Milan, where he is attending a climate conference.
Wilkinson repeated his pre-election warning that new thermal coal projects will have to surmount a high bar for approval.
“In a world that must reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the first most important step that we can take ... is to phase out the use of thermal coal,” he said.
“We will not be looking for new thermal coal mines to be developed in Canada.”
Coalspur Mines is seeking to expand its existing surface mine near Hinton in north central Alberta. The expansion would make Vista the largest thermal coal mine in North America. The company also plans an underground test mine on the site.
A federal environmental review is required when a mine expands its footprint by 50 per cent or more, or if it plans to produce more than 5,000 tonnes of coal a day. In the early stages of its development, Vista would come in just under those thresholds and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ruled in 2019 that Ottawa wouldn't get involved.
But in 2020 Wilkinson decided that the footprint was close enough and that production would eventually exceed the level triggering a federal review. He revoked the agency's decision and ordered a joint federal-provincial process, considered to be a more rigorous than a purely provincial assessment.
That decision was challenged in Federal Court by Coalspur and Ermineskin First Nation.
Ermineskin supports the project for its economic benefits and argued its treaty rights were violated when Wilkinson failed to consult with them. Court agreed with Ermineskin and ordered Wilkinson to reconsider.
Since then, the agency has met with 44 First Nations, including Ermineskin.
“The agency documented and included the feedback from Indigenous groups consulted during the reconsideration process to ensure their views were included in the analysis provided to the minister,” said a statement from agency spokesman Stephane Perrault.
A spokesman for Ermineskin was not immediately available to comment.
Coalspur's application to Federal Court was thrown out after the Ermineskin ruling. A spokesmanfor the companywasn't immediately available to say if that application would be refiled.
Wilkinson's latest decision is based on reasons similar to those he initially cited.
He said Ottawa's involvement is justified by the size of the planned expansion and its potential threats to areas of federal jurisdiction, such as contamination of waterways and habitat loss for species at risk. He also said the expansion would affect the treaty rights of other First Nations who oppose the project.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2021.
Pfizer says it has submitted initial trial data for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11 to Health Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced backlash Friday over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
The Manitoba government introduced new public health orders set to take effect next week, which will create new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said fully immunized residents and those under the age of 12 will be largely unaffected by the orders.
The federal government is gauging interest among provinces and territories for shipments of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, after Alberta, Saskatchewan, and B.C. make requests for the viral vector shot.
An arrest has been made and one body has been recovered in the alleged murder of an Ontario couple who disappeared earlier this month, police say.
Health Canada says it is working with international counterparts to review an experimental pill from drugmaker Merck, which the company reports can reduce hospitalizations and deaths by half in patients sick with COVID-19.
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will be extradited to the U.S. to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York, court heard, on the same day Toronto police charged him with multiple sexual assaults.
Amid growing pressure from parents and teachers, the B.C. government has expanded its school mask mandate to include all students from kindergarten through Grade 12.
Alberta reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as active cases declined slightly to 20,215.
Season Foremsky is being remembered for her kind and caring personality, as someone who would do anything for her two little girls and loved to make others smile.
Misinformation about the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccinations has surged in Alberta, alongside a deadly fourth wave.
The Alberta Review Board has cleared the way for a mentally ill man who fatally stabbed five young people at a Calgary house party to transition to a group home.
A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a car with a baby inside.
At one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, Debi Funk wanted to see her daughter. Instead of being allowed to do so, the Sherbrooke Community Centre resident says she was referred to a psychiatrist.
Saskatchewan reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital jumped to 313, breaking a record set on Tuesday.
As of Friday, a variety of businesses in Saskatchewan now require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry, forcing owners and staff to make some adjustments.
Saskatchewan reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital jumped to 313, breaking a record set on Tuesday.
Saskatchewan is asking the federal government to make efforts to acquire the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Nova Scotia is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries over the last two days, bringing the active case count to 240.
New Brunswick is reporting a COVID-19 related death and 85 new cases on Friday.
A teacher in Fall River, N.S. has been arrested for sexual assault and child luring, following an investigation by the Nova Scotia RCMP.
Police were on scene at Metrotown and the nearby SkyTrain Station in Burnaby, B.C. on Friday afternoon due to reports of gunshots.
B.C. has added another 714 cases of COVID-19 to its total over the last 24 hours, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
When Trey Helten was given a puppy as a gift, he had no idea his new four-legged friend, Zelda, would eventually learn to help save people’s lives.
A Canadore College professor has lost his job after the school found out he didn’t teach extra course hours he had requested and been paid to deliver.
What started out as a hobby for a Sault Ste. Marie artist has landed her in the pages of the British edition of Vogue Magazine.
A court will determine whether Ontario's auditor general will gain access to documents covered by "privilege or court-ordered confidentiality" as she investigates the cause of Laurentian University's insolvency.
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has consented to being extradited to the United States to face charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.
The Manitoba government introduced new public health orders set to take effect next week, which will create new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said fully immunized residents and those under the age of 12 will be largely unaffected by the orders.
The city is giving away free compost this weekend to promote food source sustainability.
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Friday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.
The B.C. government, in partnership with the City of Victoria and Island Health, is planning to create 50 new spaces where people with COVID-19 can isolate if they are unsheltered.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing backlash over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
An Ontario university says it will not allow students who normally learn in-person to take part in online courses this fall if they have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A man who allegedly removed a number of dirty diapers from a Toronto daycare last week is wanted by police.
The City of Toronto is extending its temporary mask bylaw into 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The coroner investigating the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan says it's important that the Quebec government 'acknowledge the existence of systemic racism within our institutions and make a commitment to help eliminate it.'
With fewer than 300 votes separating the winner from the runner up on election night and a 'potential anomaly' with a ballot box, a recount has been called in the Quebec riding of Châteauguay–Lacolle.
Quebec provincial police have released surveillance of a vehicle of interest in connection with a collision that killed a 16-year-old pedestrian on Wednesday in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, a small city approximately 60 kilometres north of Montreal.
After reaching out to more than 600 students, the London Police Service says it has been unable to substantiate unconfirmed social media reports of druggings and sexual assaults at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence at Western University.
A London, Ont. man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a bullet
The woman charged along with two others in the shooting death of Josue Silva, 18, in late July has been released on bail from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.
Police are investigating reports of a shooting near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard in Kitchener.
One player with the Kitchener Rangers won't be on the ice this season because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Public health and school board officials have confirmed COVID-19 transmission inside classrooms at a French Catholic school in Guelph after previously saying the virus wasn't spreading inside the school.