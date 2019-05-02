

EPS Chief Dale McFee will apologize to members of Edmonton’s LGBTQ2S+ community on Friday at Edmonton Police Headquarters.

The apology will be delivered on Friday, May 3 at 11 am. It is part of a reconciliation process with members of the LGBTQ2S+ community, some of whom will be in attendance.

Former chief Rod Knecht promised an apology from the Edmonton Police Service in October 2018, as his tenure was coming to an end.

In June 2018, EPS, RCMP and the military were banned from future Edmonton Pride parades after a group that included trans people and people of colour protested the involvement of police.

Area police organizations participated in civilian clothing in 2018, not in uniform, in an effort to ensure marginalized people within the LGBTQ2S+ community would feel more comfortable.

In a statement at the time, the Edmonton Pride Festival Society said they had reached out to consult with marginalized members of their community and discovered that some had concerns with the institution of the police.