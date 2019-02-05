

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton Police Service campaign is advising Edmontonians not to leave their vehicles idling during a cold snap.

EPS launched Operation Cold Start with a video where a police officer checks to see if idling vehicles are locked or not.

As part of the initiative, any officer who finds an idling vehicle unlocked and with keys inside will speak to its owner about the risk of auto theft.

A third of the vehicles reported stolen in Edmonton this past weekend had been left idling, EPS said.

“We want to remind citizens to be vigilant, and despite the allure of getting into a warm vehicle, please don’t leave it running and unlocked or with keys inside, while you’re in the house or shopping,” Sgt. Ian Smith said.

Stolen vehicles often lead to other crimes such as thefts or assaults, an EPS officer said in the video.

More than 4,300 vehicles were stolen in Edmonton in 2018.