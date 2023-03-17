EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources

Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.

Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan were shot early Thursday morning when they responded to a domestic dispute call around 12:47 a.m. in the area of 114 Avenue and 132 Street.

The teen also shot his mother, who is in hospital, before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Thursday evening.

Days earlier, a shooter walked into the Pizza Hut at 114 Avenue and 132 Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, and shot the employee.

Police released an image and description of the shooter on Monday evening, describing the person as wearing a bulky black coat, tight black pants or jeans, black shoes or boots, and a multi-coloured face covering.

Security video from the restaurant shows a person with a gun walk into the restaurant and wave the firearm back and forth before shooting the employee.

The restaurant is just a block from the shooting on Thursday.

Edmonton police will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Friday. CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will carry the press conference live online.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk