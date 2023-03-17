EPS deaths: Police release timeline of events that lead to death of 2 officers

Edmonton police have released more details about the events that led to the death of two officers.

Around 12:47 a.m. on Thursday, Const. Travid Jordan and Const. Bretty Ryan responded to a family dispute call at an apartment complex near 114 Avenue and 132 Street.

When they arrived, police say they were met by a 55-year-old woman outside the complex.

The officers went to the suite where she lived with a 73-year-old man and their 16-year-old son.

Police say when they arrived at the suite, both officers were shot multiple times by the teen, and were immediately incapacitated.

A struggle ensued between the woman and the teen over the firearm, and the boy shot his mother, before fatally shooting himself, police said.

The boy's father was not injured.

Neither officer fired their service weapon, police say.

EMS and additional police officers arrived on scene after multiple calls to 911.

One of the officers was transported to hospital by a police vehicle.

The other officer was taken to hospital by ambulance, as was the mother of the teen.

She remains in hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Both officers were declared deceased after arriving at the hospital.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ALERT) has been notified of the incident as the teen died in the presence of police.

Autopsies for both officers will be conducted over the weekend.

An autopsy will be conducted on the teen on March 22.

Funeral arrangements for the officers will be made public when they are available.