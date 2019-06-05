EPS is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in northeast Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a hit-and-run in the area of 50 Street and 165 Avenue at approximately 1:05 a.m. Officers found an injured 35-year-old woman at an apartment complex.

She was treated and taken to hospital, where she remains with serious, life-altering injuries, EPS said.

Police said the woman exchanged words with the driver of a silver or grey Dodge Caravan before the collision.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.