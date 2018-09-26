Four alleged drug-traffickers are facing more than 20 charges after a six-month investigation in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Drug and Gang (EDGE) Section started to investigate a suspected drug-trafficker in March 2018.

Three other suspects and four addresses were connected to the drug operation in the subsequent months.

On September 20, EDGE executed search warrants at two homes in Windermere, one home in MacEwan and one home in the Davies industrial area.

Police seized 3,783 pills of fentanyl disguised as Xanax pills, 915 grams of ketamine, 355 grams of MDMA, 201 grams of cocaine and 375 grams of phenacetin.

The fentanyl pills have a total street value of $151,320. The other drugs have a combined value of $62,250.

EDGE also seized $12,600 in cash.

Angelino Angeles, 25, was charged with eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of simple possession of a controlled substance, and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Gezelle Mendoza, 26, Chiiming Diep, 24, and Vernon Schwehr, 27, were all charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Diep was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.