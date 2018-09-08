

CTV Edmonton





Canadian Blood Services honoured CTV Edmonton’s Erin Isfeld in Ottawa Friday night for her longtime volunteer efforts.

The CTV News at Six co-anchor received the Schilly Award, given to an individual or organization that contributed significantly to recruit donors or bring awareness to the need for blood, stem cells, organs or tissues.

Erin has lead CTV’s Giving Hope campaign since 2010, and reported several stories on the blood system from the perspective of recipients, donors and health care professionals.

Canadian Blood Services saysin 2017, the campaign —conducted every October — increased blood donations nearly eight per cent over the previous month.

Erin also organizes Bell Media’s Corporate Challenge blood drive.