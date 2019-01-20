

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in Edmonton’s Ermineskin neighbourhood.

Heavy police presence was seen Sunday morning at Ermineskin Place, located at 104 Street and 24 Avenue, where evidence markers were scattered throughout the parking lot.

Edmonton Police Service said officers responded to several 911 calls reporting a disturbance around 1:50 a.m.

When they arrived, police members found an injured man on the ground outside of the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

Further details about the victim will be released once they have been confirmed, police said.

The homicide section has taken over the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Jan. 21.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.