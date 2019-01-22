Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Ermineskin victim was stabbed to death: EPS
Several Edmonton police vehicles were seen at a business and apartment complex in the city's Ermineskin neighbourhood.
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 5:17PM MST
The man killed in south Edmonton Sunday morning was stabbed to death, EPS said.
Police responded to reports of a disturbance at Ermineskin Place, located at 24 Avenue and 104 Street, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an injured male on the ground.
Gearard Wright, 20, was pronounced dead by EMS. An autopsy confirmed he died as a result of a stab wound.
Wright’s death is Edmonton’s fifth homicide of 2019.