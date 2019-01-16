

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Eskimos linebacker J.C. Sherritt has announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League.

Sherritt signed with the Eskimos in 2011 and spent his entire CFL career with Edmonton.

"The last eight years in the Green and Gold have been one of the greatest honors [sic] and experiences of my life,” Sherritt said in a press release. “I have had opportunities and developed relationships that would not have been possible without this great country and without this league. My admiration and love for this country and league will last for the rest of my life, and I wake up a better person due to my time in the CFL.”

The 2012 Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year and 2015 Grey Cup champion played in 109 games for the green and gold, where he had 552 tackles, 15 sacks and one touchdown.

“J.C. will go down as one of the best Eskimos of all time,” Eskimos General Manager Brock Sunderland said.

Sherritt also thanked Eskimos fans and the City of Edmonton.

“I had no idea the magical city and community that I was joining back in 2011, a city I feel fortunate to have called home. The time to move on to the next chapter of my life is here, and it will be met with the same dedication and joy that these last eight years have been met with.”