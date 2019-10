EDMONTON - Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver Tevaun Smith is hoping to score a victory for animals in need. For the month of November, Smith says he’ll cover adoption fees for all animals adopted from Humane Animal Rescue Team.

To everyone in Edmonton! For the month of November all adoption fees will be covered by me and you’ll have a chance to save one of these dogs at @HARTedmonton. If you are interested, take the time and visit the IG page to see which dogs are available. Starting with Victor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Ejq6EtmeJ — Tevaun Smith (@TevaunSmith) October 29, 2019

HART is a non-profit organization that rescues stray and abandoned dogs from rural areas in Alberta and places them in permanent homes.