The Edmonton Eskimos are making games a little more affordable by introducing a $22 general admission ticket.

The ticket, named the Empire North Pass, includes all fees and taxes if purchased in advance and marks the lowest admission cost for an Esks game in nearly a decade. If purchased on game day, the price jumps to $25.

“We’ve heard from our fans that affordability is a barrier to more people attending games. We needed to address that and didn’t want to wait until next season,” Mandy Johnston, Eskimos Interim President and Vice President of Finance and Business Administration said in a written release.

The ticket will allow fans seating in the north end zone.

In addition to the $22 ticket, the team announced that children 17 and under will receive free admission to home games through the Labour Day rematch.

Kids 12 and under will also receive a pass allowing them access to the field after every home game for an autograph session with players.

“The Eskimos are partnering with the City of Edmonton to provide this free youth admission for our summer home games. Both organizations are thrilled to open our gates to youth to experience and develop a deeper love for Eskimos Football,” said Johnston.

The new prices changes are effective immediately.