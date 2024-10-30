EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Evacuation centre set up in Peace River because of structure fire

    Peace River map
    People were asked to avoid the north end of Peace River on Wednesday because of a large structure fire.

    The fire broke out in the area of 77 Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

    An evacuation centre was set up for evacuees at the Baytex Energy Centre at 9810 73 Ave.

    Students at Springfield Elementary School and Good Shepherd School were also affected.

    The Peace River School Division transportation department said it was unable to get buses to Springfield elementary because of the fire response.

    Alternate arrangements were made for most students, but officials said any students who normally ride the bus to a daycare would have to be picked up by a parent.

    There is no information on injuries as a result of the fire.

    Peace River is about 490 kilometres north of Edmonton. 

