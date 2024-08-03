Evacuation order, alerts issued because of wildfires near Alberta-B.C. boundary
Two wildfires encroached on northern Alberta communities Saturday evening.
As of 7:30 p.m., Central Peace Regional Emergency Management Agency had issued one evacuation order and two evacuation alerts in Saddle Hills County.
South of Gordondale and Highway 49, a 120-hectare fire was burning out of control.
Residents and visitors were told to either leave with necessary items for 72 hours, or prepare for such an evacuation, depending on where they were south of Highway 49.
Another evacuation alert was also issued for the Gundy area, near the B.C.-Alberta boundary.
Two kilometres north of that community, a wildfire about one hectare in size was burning out of control.
Details about the order and alerts, as well as updates, can be found on the Alberta Emergency Alert website.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Summer Olympics': Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200 medley
The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time of two minutes 6.56 seconds.
Doug Emhoff acknowledges affair during first marriage after tabloid report
Vice-President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff acknowledged Saturday in a statement to CNN that he had an affair during his first marriage.
She wanted 'the world' for her daughter. Instead, she got a landmark prison sentence
Ruqia Haidari was the baby of the family. The youngest of five children, she was born in Afghanistan in 1999, just a month before her father, a fruit and vegetable seller, was killed by the Taliban.
Donald Trump proposes alternative U.S. election debate, Kamala Harris says no
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump proposed to debate Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4, and the Harris campaign responded saying Trump is trying to back out of a debate that had been set to run on ABC.
She hit it off with the guy she met at the bar on vacation. Then he sent her an unexpected text message
When Giuseppe Morisani first suggested it, Skyler Mapes thought she must have misread his message.
Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change
Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.
Getaway car found, but suspect who lit shopkeeper on fire still at large: Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey say they have found the stolen car he fled in, but the man who allegedly lit a shopkeeper on fire Friday remains at large.
Canadian cities sweltering in wildfire smoke: Here's what to know
Wildfire smoke is drifting over Canada from the Rockies all the way to the Newfoundland Sea, according to modelling for the August long weekend.
Father of Algerian boxer Khelif says he is honoured by his daughter
The father of Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the centre of an Olympic row over whether athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) should compete as women, said she had honoured his family, calling attacks against her immoral.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Lawyers for Coutts border blockade defendants say Crown overreached with conspiracy to murder charges
Both defence lawyers in the Coutts border blockade trial said they believe the Crown overcharged and a legal expert agrees with them.
-
Crews battling wildfire in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park
A wildfire was burning in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park Saturday, causing the closure of the Burstall Pass Day Use Area and a number of surrounding trails.
-
Serious crash closes highway north of Calgary
A serious crash closed a portion of Highway 22 north of Cremona Saturday night.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Saskatoon
-
A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
-
Fringe Festival brings global talent to Saskatoon
It's Fringe season in Saskatoon, and the festival lineup is brimming with excitement. With shows from local, national, and international groups, this year’s festival promises no shortage of entertainment.
-
Amnesty International to join constitutional dispute over Sask. pronoun law
Amnesty International Canada has announced it will join a legal battle over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun law that it says has “endangered” children.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating 'serious assault' after teen found with life threatening injury
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
-
Here's how many mini-donuts Joey Chestnut ate at Regina's QCX this year
Fans packed Confederation Park at Regina's Queen City Ex (QCX) Saturday for the third annual mini-donut eating competition to watch famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his all-time record while helping out the city's food bank in the process.
-
'Country air': Regina Beach visitors don’t need to swim to enjoy resort community
People may not be allowed to swim at Regina Beach this long weekend due to high E. coli levels in the water, but many vistors say there’s plenty of other ways to enjoy the resort community.
Vancouver
-
Getaway car found, but suspect who lit shopkeeper on fire still at large: Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey say they have found the stolen car he fled in, but the man who allegedly lit a shopkeeper on fire Friday remains at large.
-
'Extremely dangerous': B.C. officials warn public not to approach or fly drones over Chilcotin River landslide
Provincial officials are urging people to respect the evacuation order that has been in place since a massive landslide blocked the Chilcotin River in central B.C. earlier this week.
-
Comox Valley RCMP appeal for information nearly 2 months after alleged assault
Police in the Comox Valley are asking the public for help furthering an assault investigation that began almost two months ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Comox Valley RCMP appeal for information nearly 2 months after alleged assault
Police in the Comox Valley are asking the public for help furthering an assault investigation that began almost two months ago.
-
Worst-case models point to reduced Chilcotin landslide downstream flood threat
Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
-
13 more heat records broken in B.C. Friday
Just over a dozen more heat records fell in B.C. Friday as heat warnings are expected to remain in place in much of the province through the long weekend.
Toronto
-
2 men 'critical' after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Two men have been critically injured in a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront.
-
Tourists are returning to Toronto post-pandemic, but economic pressures persist
Toronto’s tourism industry has almost entirely bounced back since the pandemic, but experts and small business owners in the city say economic pressures are holding the industry back from fully flourishing.
-
'Summer Olympics': Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200 medley
The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time of two minutes 6.56 seconds.
Montreal
-
Nick Farkas: The man behind Osheaga
Nick Farkas is a busy man year-round. He's vice president of concerts and events at Evenko, but on this day, he's focused on his baby: Osheaga. Nick's passion for music started long before he founded the festival. "My mother was a violin teacher and my family was very musical and I was always like, you know, I played clarinet in high school and I took violin lessons and piano lessons," he reminisces.
-
Man stabbed in Lachine, in critical condition
A 30-year-old man has been stabbed in the Lachine borough and is in critical condition, Montreal Police (SPVM) say.
-
Candiac Man gets $2,752 in fines for driving 200 km/h
Quebec provincial police say a Candiac man in his 30s received a hefty fine and 30 demerit points for allegedly going 200 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 20 westbound in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Severe thunderstorms bring flood risk to southwestern Nova Scotia
A cluster of downpours and thunderstorms has moved into southwestern Nova Scotia Saturday.
-
Baile nan Gàidheal: Living museum takes visitors back in time for authentic Gaelic experience
Visitors to Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island can go back in time for an authentic Gaelic experience thanks to a living tribute to the rich Scottish heritage that helped shape the island.
-
Past employees celebrate Bricklin’s 50th anniversary with homecoming at Saint John assembly plant
Several Bricklin SV-1 sports cars travelled back to the Saint John plant they were assembled 50 years ago on Saturday, completing a full circle moment for the New Brunswick relic on wheels.
Winnipeg
-
From couponing to meal prep, here are ways Manitobans can save money
With the cost of living skyrocketing to new heights, it may seem impossible to save money right now.
-
Wildfires trigger state of emergency in northeastern Manitoba community
A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires in the region.
-
Winnipeg's Yazidi community reflects on 10 years since ISIS attack
Members of Winnipeg’s Yazidi community gathered inside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) on Saturday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of a massacre perpetrated by ISIS militants.
Ottawa
-
Two motorcyclists dead following crash on Highway 416: Ottawa OPP
Two men in their late twenties were killed late Friday night following a collision involving two motorcycles on Highway 416, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service.
-
Canada's women's soccer team loses to Germany at Paris Olympics, fans reacting
Canada's women's soccer team lost to Germany Saturday afternoon at the Paris Olympics.
-
'Summer Olympics': Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200 medley
The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time of two minutes 6.56 seconds.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian cities sweltering in wildfire smoke: Here's what to know
Wildfire smoke is drifting over Canada from the Rockies all the way to the Newfoundland Sea, according to modelling for the August long weekend.
-
'Summer Olympics': Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200 medley
The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time of two minutes 6.56 seconds.
-
Truck fire in Haliburton
Haliburton Highlands OPP and Fire responded to a tractor-trailer on fire at the Foodland in Haliburton.
Barrie
-
Kempenfest Day Two
The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.
-
Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals
Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.
-
Fatal drowning in Kawartha region
An 81-year-old man was found dead in a river at the Kawartha Highlands Signature Park on Friday after reportedly drifting in a tube and going missing.
Kitchener
-
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
-
Suspicious fire in Kitchener under investigation
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Kitchener.
-
Police investigating multiple storage unit break-ins in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify two people as part of an investigation into a series of break and enters in Cambridge.
London
-
'We’re going West to the city limits'; Crews deploy watercraft in search of missing girl in Thames River
Search and Rescue teams continued to comb the Thames River on Saturday in search of a young girl who went missing Thursday afternoon.
-
'It’s a mini-Olympics'; 3,500 athletes competing in Ontario Summer Games in London, Ont.
While the Olympics are taking place in Paris, France, 3,500 teenage athletes are competing in the Ontario Summer Games (OSG) in London, Ontario.
-
Life-threatening injuries sustained in rollover on 401
Elgin OPP is on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision this morning on Highway 401 that saw two people transported to hospital.
Windsor
-
'Pioneer family' of Tecumseh reunites in namesake park as new tree grove honours Bert Lacasse, parents, siblings
Surrounded by newly-planted trees dedicated to their grandparents and their 11 children, the descendants of the Lacasse family — whose history is deeply intertwined with the Town of Tecumseh — held an emotional family reunion at their namesake park.
-
Life-threatening injuries sustained in rollover on 401
Elgin OPP is on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision this morning on Highway 401 that saw two people transported to hospital.
-
Windsor battery plant worker sinks hole-in-one for $10,000 prize
A golfer is $10,000 richer after sinking a hole-in-one at Ambassador Golf Club on July 26.