Evacuation order, alerts issued because of wildfires near Alberta-B.C. boundary

Two wildfires encroached on northern Alberta communities Saturday evening.

As of 7:30 p.m., Central Peace Regional Emergency Management Agency had issued one evacuation order and two evacuation alerts in Saddle Hills County.

South of Gordondale and Highway 49, a 120-hectare fire was burning out of control.

Residents and visitors were told to either leave with necessary items for 72 hours, or prepare for such an evacuation, depending on where they were south of Highway 49.

Another evacuation alert was also issued for the Gundy area, near the B.C.-Alberta boundary.

Two kilometres north of that community, a wildfire about one hectare in size was burning out of control.

Details about the order and alerts, as well as updates, can be found on the Alberta Emergency Alert website.