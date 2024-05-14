Evacuation order issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods as wildfire nears

Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued the order for Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace just after 2 p.m.

All residents must leave by 4 p.m., according to the alert.

The following areas are under evacuation alert: Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek, Gregoire Lake Estates, Fort McMurray First Nation #468, Anzac and Rickards Landing Industrial Park.

"The reason why it's so important to clear [the neighbourhoods] out is so that we can mobilize our fire resources to fight this fire and defend these neighbourhoods," Jody Butz, director of emergency management for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said. "We are confident that we have the resources to defend these areas, but we need people out of harm's way."

Butz urged residents in other parts of the city not to leave the community until residents under the evacuation order had a chance to clear the area.

"It's important that we approach this in a safe, orderly and respectful manner."

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, officials said the fire was out of control, and had continued to move toward the city on Monday and Tuesday.

The fire is about eight kilometres from the Fort McMurray landfill and 13 kilometres from the intersection of highways 63 and 881.

"We're seeing extreme fire behaviour. Smoke columns are developing and the skies are covered in smoke. Firefighters have been pulled from the fire line for safety reasons," Josee St-Onge of Alberta Wildfire told reporters. "We continue to work on this wildfire with aerial support helicopters and air tankers are dropping water and retardant on the active edges of the fire."

St-Onge says wind conditions are not favourable, and officials expect the fire to continue moving toward the city until the winds shift.

Officials also acknowledged the trauma many residents are likely experiencing as a result of the fire in 2016 that destroyed thousands of homes.

"I want to recognize the anxiety that this brings, certainly to those residents that were here in 2016, and to those where this is their first experience and have heard the stories," Butz said.

"It's very important for me to note that this fire activity is very different than the 2016 Horse River wildfire. We have an abundance of resources. And we are well positioned to respond to this situation."

More to come…