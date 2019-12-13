EDMONTON -- A natural gas leak that forced the evacuation of a small west-central Alberta community has been resolved.

Yellowhead County issued a natural gas supply alert for the hamlet of Brule, a community of about 85 people, Friday morning.

All residents of Brule were asked to leave after a local natural gas main was struck by a construction crew, the county said.

"They're working to get that fixed as soon as possible in anticipation of allowing residents back in, hopefully today," said Yellowhead County spokesman Stefan Felsing.

As of 11:45 a.m., the order had been lifted amid reports the leak had been contained.

Hinton RCMP confirmed they were called in to assist with evacuation and containment at the construction site around 10 a.m. They said no injuries had been reported.