'Exceptionally fortunate': Marmot Basin confirms it wasn't damaged in wildfire, will operate in 2024-25

Marmot Basin, the ski resort in Jasper National Park, was not damaged in last week's wildfire.

"Marmot Basin was exceptionally fortunate to escape the Jasper Wildfire Complex with no damage to any facilities, including buildings and ski lifts," the resort said in an email.

"Our intention is to fully operate for the 2024/25 season."

Marmot Basin also thanked people who reached out with well wishes.

"We are so lucky to have such a wonderful community who is standing with us."

The Jasper wildfire remained out of control on Wednesday.