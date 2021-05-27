EDMONTON -- The Alberta government’s reopening plan has prompted mixed reviews across the province but Edmonton’s tourism industry is hopeful that it will help land it back on its feet.

The government announced, along with its reopening plans for the summer, its plan to allow hotels and lodging providers to keep tourism levy amounts collected between April 1 and June 30

A media release from the Alberta government described the three-month levy extension as one way to support accommodation providers throughout Alberta with additional cash flow in the spring and summer season.

“Leaving money in the hands of employers in the struggling tourism industry will help them retain staff and continue operating at a time of great need.”

Daniel St. Pierre of Explore Edmonton says the tourism levy amounts will provide some relief.

“It’s important to understand over a year now of significantly reduced occupancy rates, it’s not a lot of money but every little bit helps right now.”

He said that the city’s tourism industry has seen revenue loss upwards of 80 per cent during the pandemic.

“The impacts have been significant. Tourism as an industry was the first hit, it will likely end up being the hardest hit and it will take the longest to recover.”

The economic loss stands in stark comparison to the city’s tourism revenue generated in 2019, a year that brought more than six million visitors and almost $2 billion to Edmonton.

Explore Edmonton hopes to eventually bring those revenue numbers back with the help of Alberta’s reopening plan as some of the city’s unique festivals, restaurants and accommodations gear up for the summer season.

“It’s going to be fiercely competitive when things start to reopen trying to attract visitors and the dollars that come with those visitors back,” said St. Pierre.

Explore Edmonton hopes to announce its tourism regrowth plan to the public over the next several weeks.