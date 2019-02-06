Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Extreme cold warnings continue, school buses cancelled outside Edmonton for third day
(File image)
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 5:30AM MST
Extreme cold warnings continued Wednesday morning for the Edmonton area and most of Alberta.
Wind chills continue to hover between -40 to -45.
School buses are cancelled for Parkland School Division, Aspen View Public Schools, and Elk Island Public and Catholic Schools for the third day in a row, although schools are still open.
Environment Canada says the arctic air is expected to remain through Thursday morning, with some moderation on Thursday afternoon.